Trump is not my president

To the Editor:

Trump and his congressional Republican sycophants are making a mockery out of the presidency and the judicial system of the U.S. Since his inauguration, Trump’s volatile administration has been like a continuous game of musical chairs. Not only can’t he keep his administration together, but recently six of his close associates have become convicted criminals. Trump’s presidency is like a fast-moving cancer, decaying what was once a reasonably healthy human body.

First of all, not only did President Obama pull this country out of an economic disaster 10 years ago, but he and his administration and their eight years in office created the good economy that we have today, NOT Trump.

Not only is Trump’s contamination infecting our country’s Constitution, unity, rule of law, ecology, economy, and our morals (to name a few), his questionable approach to governing is spreading throughout the world, fueled by his disrespect for the United Nations, our allies, and the environment. What kind of man ridicules a 16-year-old-girl who is trying to make our planet a better place? What kind of a human being at one of his pep rallies makes fun of a handicapped person? What kind of patriot disrespects a decorated military hero because he got captured? What kind of a citizen disrespects the parents of one of our fallen soldiers? What kind of a businessman creates a university in his own name that defrauds and rips off the students? What kind of husband is off fornicating with a porn star four days after his wife has given birth to their son? What kind of creep then has his lawyer threaten the porn star and her daughter with violence, and then pays off the mother to keep them quiet? What kind of gentleman tells a reporter that he grabs women’s genitals and does whatever he wants with them (I’ll never understand why some women voted for him), and what kind of human being separates children from their families, and then loses track of where they are sent? What kind of a president won’t release his tax information?

We all know that I could go on and on recalling the facts of the harm that this “man” has caused and continues to cause. This unethical, arrogant liar has no right to be the president of the U.S. He’s not my idea of what a good president should be. Is he yours?

Peter Pfluger

Vineyard Haven