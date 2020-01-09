Aquinnah considers increased assessment for VTA service

The Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA) is asking Aquinnah, as well as other member towns, to increase this year’s assessment to cover a deficit created by a collective bargaining agreement that raised wages for drivers.

Aquinnah selectmen reviewed a letter from VTA administrator Angela Grant requesting that the town increase its assessment by $28,650 to continue year-round service. The town currently pays $39,247.

Because of a $1 million budget deficit, and a decline in ridership over the past few months, the VTA was forced to cut winter routes significantly (in particular, up-Island routes).

Now the sole Island public transit company is asking member towns for an additional $668,000 in assessed funds to restore those routes that were lost in the wake of the budget shortfall, with Aquinnah’s share being 4.3 percent of the overall Island request.

According to the Dec. 17 letter, the VTA advisory board voted to request additional funds from towns after “discussions between board members and community leaders.”

The letter describes a “tumultuous” year for the VTA, and cites “unprecedented” increases in insurance premiums and a drastic decrease in ridership as major contributing factors.

Juli Vanderhoop, chair of the board of selectmen, said she wants to meet with someone from the VTA and someone from the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) about a transportation grant the tribe received.

“I understand they [the tribe] recently got a transportation grant. It’s for the Island community, but it is coming directly through the tribe. Maybe [the VTA] would lessen our percentage because of the grant,” Vanderhoop said.

Town administrator Jeff Madison said he isn’t sure if the town can accommodate an increase in their assessment with an already tight budget.

“That number is pretty steep,” selectman Gary Haley said.

The letter points out that the last time the VTA asked towns for financial increases above the statutory cap of 2.5 percent was in 2005. “The result was immeasurable, and the VTA became an integral part of the Island community, offering reliable year-round, Island-wide, public transportation,” the letter reads.