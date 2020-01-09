Public voices opinions at bandstand forum

The proposed design for a new bandstand at Owen Park was both “quite beautiful” and “jarring to the town’s architectural identity” for members of the public who shared their thoughts on the project at a forum Wednesday night.

A large audience gathered for the meeting in the Katharine Cornell Theater to hear about the history of the bandstand and its possible future.

At a Dec. 9 planning board meeting, board members selected Keith Moskow’s modern “Japanese lantern” design over Paul Lazes’ historical, Victorian approach. Board members, who agonized over the decision, cited more room for band members, steps on the side of the water, and Moskow’s experience as deciding factors.

The town intends to complete improvements to the bandstand prior to the town’s 350th anniversary in 2021.

On Dec. 11, Tisbury historic commision chairman Harold Chapdelaine sent a letter to town selectmen expressing the commission’s opposition to the Moskow design.

At Wednesday’s forum, Chapdelaine walked back statements from his letter and apologized for writing, “There is nothing about the Moskow design that is reflective of the town of Tisbury.” Chapdelaine said it was a derogatory statement and praised certain parts of the Moskow design.

“When you look at the open beam framing, to me, it has a replication of a ship,” Chapdelaine said. “The ellipse over the stone bend. Personally, I find that ellipse kind of inviting as you approach this proposal.”

The historic commission will meet in February to offer selectmen their opinion of the project.

Moskow gave a brief presentation on the design, his own history with the Island, and his experience in building and architecture.

Members of the public were given the opportunity to voice their opinions of the project. Comments ranged from supportive of Moskow’s design to surprise that the planning board didn’t choose Lazes proposal.

Gerry Yukovich opened the public comment portion of the forum by reading a letter in support of the Lazes design.

“The Lazes gazebo is round and solid and classic. Fitting for the central position of the park and it’s approachable from all sides. It says come, sit, relax. It does not say please walk through the building as fast as you can,” Yukovich said, adding that the Moskow design would be, “jarring to the town’s architectural identity.”

Judy Federowicz felt the Moskow design belonged in a different town.

“This to me doesn’t really represent the town,” she said. “The first time I saw it in the paper I thought, well maybe Oak Bluffs. They have the illumination night, they have the Japanese lanterns. We don’t have that. We’re kind of a stayed community, you know, not a whole lot that’s exciting that’s happening in Vineyard Haven.”

Federowicz added that people come to Vineyard Haven to be reminded of a time when things were “slower.”

One of the biggest concerns with the project was the proposed translucent roof. Moskow told the audience his design called for Sun-Lite HP a lightweight, shatter-resistant, non-yellowing material designed for the solar industry. Moskow has used the material in other projects and said he’d be willing to put up some of the material at the site so people could see it in person.

“It’s a material I’m fond of, but that’s not to say that in the design process we establish something else might be better,” Moskow said.

Andy Herr, who organizes the music for First Fridays in town during the summer season, had concerns about the gazebo’s roof.

“My main concern is the translucent roof, as a couple of you have stated, makes no sense to me in that the main purpose of this building having a roof is to have shelter from the sun.”

Nat Benjamin, who said he is normally a fan of curved shapes especially in the harbor, suggested the curved roof just be redesigned.

“I really feel that, this is the shape we want? I would just take a straight edge and get rid of those curves, frankly. A nice low pitched roof on there and cover it with cedar shingles,” Benjamin said.

It wasn’t all criticism for Moskow’s design. Caroline Little was one of the few who voiced their support for the roof.

“I love the design,” she said. “I think [the roof] could be quite beautiful at night. I say move forward and don’t always stay the same and maybe break out a little bit.”

Architect Bruce MacNelly said Moskow’s design was less like a modern “Japanese Lantern” and more of an updated version of craftsmen style architecture. He said the design had similarities to the design of the former Santander Bank stone building on Main Street.

“I think Paul’s project is a nice Victorian piece. I don’t think Vineyard Haven is considered a Victorian town, that’s my opinion,” MacNelly said. “I think craftsmen style architecture which you see in a lot of bungalows all over town is very much a part of, not exclusively, the language of Tisbury.”

Steve Zablotny said Vineyard Haven is eclectic because it’s not just a whaling captain town or a gingerbread house town, but an amalgam of lots of Vineyard elements.

“Any new structure in that location becomes a new welcoming beacon to the town. It becomes another gateway symbol,” Zablotny said.

Lazes offered that both he and Moskow rework their designs to further define what they would build on the site.

“What it boils down to is whether or not the community is more comfortable with a contemporary design or a traditional design,” Lazes said, adding that Moskow’s design is “beautiful.”

The planning board has made the project a priority to get it on the upcoming annual town meeting warrant so voters can decide whether they want to fund a new bandstand.

Town voters approved a $10,500 community preservation committee (CPC) warrant article to fund the design of a new bandstand project. The planning board spent $4,000 of that to pay out $400 to each of the ten designs submitted in the design competition. The remaining $6,000 would go to the designer the board chose to move the project forward to town meeting where voters would decide on the use of $150,000 in CPC funds to build the bandstand.

Planning board member Ben Robinson said the board will take the public’s comments under advisement.

“This is an important town park and everybody has a vested interest in seeing whatever outcome we decide,” Robinson said.