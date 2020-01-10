Updated 8 pm

The MV Katama has been cleared and will return for service Saturday, according to Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll.

The MV Katama underwent sea trials on Thursday with a U.S. Coast Guard inspector onboard. It did not pass. The vessel required additional repairs, according to Petty Officer Zachary Hupp. He was unable to specify what those repairs were. The vessel was expected to reenter service Friday. The vessel went out of service on Dec. 23 with a steering malfunction and was sent to the SSA Fairhaven facility for repairs. Since then it has yet to return to service.

In a message to The Times, Driscoll, wrote: “The Coast Guard requested additional reinforcement of the Clevis pins that secure the hydraulic ram.”

Updated to add Katama cleared for service Saturday. — Ed.