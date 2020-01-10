Gosnold receives $800,000 to repair roads on Cuttyhunk

Gosnold was awarded an $800,000 MassWorks Infrastructure Program grant for two miles of road repairs on Cuttyhunk Island where the year-round population hovers around 30 people. That amounts to about $27,000 per person.

The grant will be used to rehabilitate the Island’s roads, which haven’t seen significant work in 25 years, according to the State House News Service. Project improvements will include road repairs, road resurfacing, and the reconstruction of a failing retaining wall on Tower Hill Road.

Cuttyhunk’s roads are vital to the shipping and delivery of goods to the Island, access for tourists

“The Town of Gosnold is delighted to receive a 2019 MassWorks Infrastructure Grant for repairs of our Cuttyhunk Island retaining walls and roads. These much needed improvements will enhance public safety in our small, rural community, and we thank the Baker-Polito Administration and the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development for this recognition,” Gosnold Selectwoman Gail Blout told the news service.

Gosnold is one of the three communities awarded the MassWorks Infrastructure Awards totaling $2.8 million. Hopedale and West Newbury received $1 million each for infrastructure projects.

State legislators were happy with the funding for one of the state’s smallest municipalities.

“I am thrilled that the smallest, most isolated community in the Commonwealth is receiving such a significant MassWorks grant,” Sen.Julian Cyr said, according to State House News. “These funds will make a big difference in maintaining Cuttyhunk’s fragile roadways and preserve access to Tower Hill Road, the hub of civic and cultural life on the island chain.”

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes was also quoted in the piece. “I am thrilled MassWorks has chosen Gosnold to be a recipient of this STRAP funding, and know it will go a long way in helping this community with much needed infrastructure upgrades.”