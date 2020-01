The M/V Gay Head was sidelined for just shy of two hours after scraping a barge while backing into a slip in Woods Hole Saturday morning, according to Steamship Authority spokesperson Sean Driscoll. Driscoll told The Times the U.S. Coast Guard has since cleared the vessel to resume service. Wind was a factor in the incident, he noted. Coast Guard Petty Officer Zachary Hupp said the Gay Head suffered “cosmetic” damage and was down for “less than two hours.”