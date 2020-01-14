O.B. selectmen considered firing Rose

Oak Bluffs selectmen confirmed that Fire Chief John Rose was suspended without pay for 21 days after having “engaged in a personal relationship with a directly reporting subordinate and not being truthful about that when asked.”

At a widely anticipated meeting that drew dozens of people who waited through a more than two-hour executive session, the public got its first window into how the issue of Rose divided the board of selectmen and had some board members convinced he should be fired.

Last week, the town confirmed it had reached a $97,500 settlement with Cynthia Hatt, a former fire department administrator who accused the chief of sexual harassment in a lawsuit and a Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination complaint. Both of those were dropped as part of the settlement.

Reading from a prepared statement, selectman chair Brian Packish informed a packed Oak Bluffs library meeting room that in late October 2019, selectmen and Rose agreed to a performance action plan drafted by town administrator Robert Whritenour.

The plan was aimed at five specific areas of concern in the way the chief managed the fire and ambulance departments: personal relationships within the department, collective bargaining relationships, staffing issues, financial issues, and structural issues.

Rose’s suspension was served in one-week increments during the months of November, December, and January. Rose told The Times he was on “vacation,” during one of the weeks he served.

While no fault or blame was assigned to what Packish stated was a “tumultuous relationship” with the new union in the ambulance department, Rose committed to attend training sessions on management, labor relations, and leadership. Rose agreed to “demonstrate affirmative initiative in implementing the collective bargaining agreement and attempting to develop teamwork to solve problems and accomplish tasks,” Packish said.

Concerning financial issues, Rose committed to conduct a full cost analysis of the ambulance service and to prepare for negotiations with the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital regarding the cost of providing services and revenues collected.

Other staffing issues required Rose to implement a plan to increase fire department recruitment among full-time staff members.

The final part of the plan listed hiring an EMS assistant chief/EMS coordinator. On recommendations from a consultant’s study, it was recommended the EMS assistant chief and coordinator position be created.

The selectmen’s statement also addressed the ongoing federal investigation into the town’s fire department. Packish confirmed the existence of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston, adding that the FBI has interviewed “a number of individuals” on the Island, several grand jury subpoenas have been issued, and the investigation concerns billing practices in the ambulance department. The town agreed to credit back a combined $37,535.07 in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements it allegedly overcharged in reimbursements.

“As far as we know, the investigation concerns certain billing practices of the ambulance department. Specifically, a concern has been expressed that Medicare and Medicaid may have been overbilled for off island ambulance transports. This appears to be the focus of the investigation,” Packish read.

Packish went on to say no one has been charged, care from town EMS providers has not been compromised, there is no suggestion of “self dealing or diversion of funds,” and the town is conducting an investigation of its own.

“We have determined that errors were made in billing Medicare and Medicaid for certain ambulance runs,” Packish said, adding that the town is working its private ambulance billing company Comstar.

Executive session minutes reveal divide

After a more than two hour executive session meeting Tuesday, selectmen also agreed to release several sets of executive session minutes relating to Rose.

The first came from a June 19 executive session meeting that Rose requested to talk about negative rumors regarding the fire department. Rose admitted to selectmen he lied to them concerning an “inappropriate relationship,” but said the department is doing “well and strong” according to the minutes.

At the June meeting, Packish asked how the selectmen could “defend [Rose’s] reputation given the current social situation, how anyone could keep his job.”

The allegations against Rose and his admission of an inappropriate relationship come as politicians, business leaders, and Hollywood executives have been under the microscope of the #metoo movement — with men like Harvey Weinstein, Al Franken, and Matt Lauer being forced out or fired as a result of allegations.

According to the minutes, Selectman Michael Santoro said references to Weinstein and Bill Cosby at a past meeting were “a little out of line,” adding that the selectmen were not judging Rose and that it was a “he said, she said” situation.

Selectmen Greg Coogan defended the chief saying he is a “great EMT, a hard worker, and working hard to be a good chief.”

Six days later at a June 25 executive session, selectmen were close to dismissing Rose from duty.

Citing his low tolerance for lying and difficulty believing anything a person says once they have lied to him, Packish said he no longer had confidence in the chief and asked to have a vote to dismiss so that he could “vote yes.”

Coogan made a motion not to dismiss Rose, which was seconded by selectman Michael Santoro.

Selectman Jason Balboni expressed he was not comfortable with the amount of information to make a decision on Rose’s dismissal.

Santoro said Rose was only in front of the selectmen because he lied to them about an “inappropriate consensual relationship with a female employee” and that it did not involve professional competence. Selectman Gail Barmakian disagreed and felt professional competence was part of it, but that the challenge remaining was how to “restore the reputation of the town and Chief Rose.”

“The chief has always maintained an excellent private and professional reputation,” Barmakian said. “This was an inappropriate relationship between consenting adults, it is not against a by-law, but it is inappropriate, unwise, and not good judgement.”

But according to a complaint filed by Cynthia Hatt with the Massachuestts Commission Against Discrimination in May 2019, Hatt gave into sexual advances from Rose due to her vulnerable physical and mental state and was sexually harrassed and retaliated against once she refused Rose’s sexual advances.

Coogan said Rose made a mistake and cited the difficulties of working and living in a small town.

“John works hard, does a good job with the situation he has, the difficulty of finding the help he needs. Some form of discipline is necessary, but he is not in favor of firing him. It needs to be made clear that he made a mistake and the town is paying for it. He will be paying for it by sharing his duties. The town will move on, they need to understand that the board reviewed the case, decided the chief made a mistake, but that he is a worthwhile human being,” Coogan said according to the minutes. He added that an agreement could be worked out with the chief to serve a suspension in the fall.

Selectmen then voted to move to a hearing since Rose would not be dismissed.

Selectmen did not approve minutes from the Sept. 10 executive session meeting, but at a Sept. 24 executive session meeting, selectmen met with Rose to discuss a suspension. According to the executive session minutes, Rose acknowledged his lapse in judgment concerning the relationship with a direct subordinate, “but said he had 22 years of service to the town without any disciplinary problems and suggested that 30 days seemed harsh.”

This is a developing story.