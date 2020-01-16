Blau, Mansion House offer Island trip for Amber Alert ‘heroes’

11-year-old Charlotte Moccia of Springfield, who was abducted Wednesday night is safe and sound thanks to a state-wide Amber Alert and some watchful members of the public.

Now business owners on the Island are extending an offer to Amanda Disley and her family for their efforts in notifying authorities and videotaping Charlotte’s captor.

Phones around Massachuestts pinged with an Amber Alert Wednesday evening asking for people to be on the lookout for a blue Honda Civic after Charlotte was abducted at 1:26 pm earlier that day. According to CBS News Boston, Miguel Rodriguez, 24, of Springfield was arrested and charged with the alleged abduction.

Island restauranter JB Blau has teamed up with the Mansion House to offer Disley and her family an Island getaway for being “heroes.” The offer includes free meals at Blau’s restaurants and a free stay at the Mansion House.

“I love hero stories,” Blau said. “I just thought it would be great to bring them down to the Island.”

Blau, who has three kids ages 5, 10, and 12, has been following the story and wanted to offer what he could for Disley and her family’s good deed. While he reached out to Disley, he hasn’t yet heard back.

“Hopefully they will take up the offer and we can show them good Vineyard hospitality,” he said of DIsley and her family. “I think when stuff like that happens I think it gives us all a little more hope for humanity.”