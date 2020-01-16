Coyote spotted near Goodale’s pit

Brian Dowd
A trail camera caught a photo of a coyote near Goodale's pit.

A live eastern coyote was filmed walking through the woods in Oak Bluffs near Goodale’s pit and the rotary, according to biologist Gus BenDavid.

Speaking to The Times Thursday, BenDavid confirmed the footage was, in fact, a coyote. This is the third sighting of a coyote on the Island over the past year, but it has yet to be confirmed if it’s the same one or if there are multiple coyotes roaming the Vineyard.

“We’re not sure if we have two separate individuals living alone on the Island now,” BenDavid said. “This animal could very well be the same one because they have tremendous ranges. They don’t just stay in the same restricted ranges.”

Coyotes are common on the Cape, and have been sighted on each of the Elizabeth Islands, with a permanent population on Naushon. BenDavid said decent-sized coyotes on Naushon weigh about 40 to 45 pounds. The heaviest recorded was 57 pounds.

BenDavid is in frequent talks with the state about wildlife on the Island and says he’s notified the Department of Fish and Wildlife of the sighting.

Coyote hunting season in Massachusetts runs from Jan. 1 – March 7 and Oct. 17 – March 8, 2021. A permit is needed to hunt coyotes.

The Island’s resident coyote (or coyotes) came here on their own, most likely swimming from the Elizabeth Islands, BenDavid said. BenDavid added that the breeding season for coyotes is coming up in February. While acknowledging the coyotes’ natural presence, BenDavid warned that it may be an issue on the Island. 

“The coyotes are getting here naturally,” he said. “But if these animals get established on the Vineyard they will cause a lot of problems for a lot of people, farmers, pet owners.”

  1. We have a fair amount of coyotes here on our homeplace. I see them in the woods occasionally and often their scat on the trails. They see me and don’t seem to mind that I’m here. They make coyote music at night. We co-exist just fine. We share our earth.

  4. Coyotes have no natural predator other than man. Before you start embracing these Alpha preditors, remember what they eat. Small animals, including your domestic cat and small dogs. Are you willing to keep your family pets inside your house forever just to say you have cute coyotes in the neighborhood?
    I didn’t think so….. Let the hunting season begin

  5. There is a very short window to snuff these apex predators out before they burn like a wildfire through the ecosystem and slaughter people’s pets and livestock. The “Let Nature Run Its Course” people need to cut it out- coyotes have the rest of New England to flourish. No need for an infestation here.

  7. it’s too bad that some people think it’s a joke for eastern coyotes to come to the island. to “new news”, i wouldn’t say coyotes are quite “natural born killers” as they don’t kill for “sport”. they kill because they need to eat. and feed their young. they are in their breeding season right now. i wish more people would pay attention to what gus bendavid has to say or at least read the article before they post a comment.

  8. if god wanted coyotes on Martha’s Vineyard, she would make sure they survived the swim from the mainland. Just this week, there was a comment from a devout evangelical christian on this forum :
    ”The almighty, everywhere present power of God, whereby, as it were, by his hand, he still upholds heaven and earth with all creatures and so governs them… indeed, all things come not by chance, but by his fatherly hand.”
    Seems pretty clear that god want’s coyotes on this island.
    Not sure we want to mess with Her wishes on this one.

  9. i lost both my cats to coyotes. and have witnessed a coyote try to attack a small dog while it’s owner was walking it on a leash. fortunately another neighbor was right there to fend off the coyote. all i am saying is that if we chose to coexist with coyotes on the island then we must change our way of life. let everyone know that if they don’t wish to lose their pets and livestock, then they must take measures to try and prevent that. btw, they can jump over 5-6′ fences so one might have to invest in a coyote fence. i don’t mean to be an alarmist, just being realistic and trying to inform.

  10. MV is too small to share with Coyote. Not enough wild lands left to give them a habitat. But how to eliminate this? If there are only a couple, of three, they can be trapped humanely and released ( but thats risky for dogs and cats) or shot with tranquilizer gun and released on the mainland. I would waste no time in eliminating Coyote from the island. Otherwise this spells big trouble and say goodbye to letting Rover out for a pee at night, and to your freeranging chcikens and the grazing animals here, the Alpaca Farm and guinea fowl and barn cats and outdoor no, all cats are not meant to be inside cats. Martha’s Vineyard is the country (and many are country cats who live inside but come in and out at will…)
    FORM A COMMISSION PRONTO AND DEAL WITH THIS COYOTE PROBLEM NOW, TODAY, WHILE YOU STILL CAN. NOW IS THE TIME! DO NOT DELAY!!!
    I DON’t support hunting coyote but if this takes care of the problem I’m in favor.

    I do not think it’s possible to Live and Let Live with the Coyote Clan on Martha’s Vineyard. Who is in charge of addressing this problem? lIt needs addressing NOW.TODAY.

