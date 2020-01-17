Judge reduces number of charges in Bilzarian case

Elliot Bilzarian came before Judge Benjamin Barnes in Edgartown District Court Friday morning on charges stemming from a chase he allegedly led police on in December. Both Chilmark Police and Massachusetts State Police filed charges following the alleged chase.

Upon contemplating arguments made by Bilzarian’s attorney, Martin Tomassian, Judge Barnes threw out state police charges of failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation. A state police charge of disorderly conduct was preserved, as were Chilmark Police charges of failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding. Bilzarian is scheduled to appear in court again on April 10.