Shawn S. Willoughby, 62, of Hillside Village in Vineyard Haven died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.



His memorial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.



Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.