SSA website fails; MV reservations on hold

Updated 10 am

The Steamship Authority website floundered Tuesday morning at the start of general reservations on the Martha’s Vineyard route for summer 2020. In a statement, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll announced the SSA has halted summer reservations “until at least 9 am” so it can try to fix the site. Later, the SSA said it would be more like 12 noon before the system is back.

“The Steamship Authority’s website did not perform as expected when reservations opened for the summer on the Martha’s Vineyard route today at 5 a.m,” Driscoll wrote. “Our entire IT team, as well as representatives from our outside vendors, were immediately at work trying to diagnose and address the issue. Our team is still working on the problem, but rather than have our customers continue to attempt to book unsuccessfully, we have decided to halt all reservation activity until at least 9 am EST. We will provide an update prior to that point as to the status of our reservation system. We apologize to everyone affected by this situation.”

In a follow up email, Driscoll wrote that the site would be up at noon.

Meanwhile, while the public waits — many of them setting their alarm clocks to get their reservations in early — the SSA brass is meeting with the ferry service board in Falmouth.

A similar meltdown of the reservation system occurred in 2018. At that time, general manager Robert Davis said the problems were caused by software issues.

On Twitter, folks voiced their displeasure. “Steamship Authority founded in 1945. Tech stack last updated in 1985,” one user wrote.

“Unbelievable. Simply unbelievable. I’ve been up since 4:30 am and I have a work meeting at 9 am. Thousands of dollars of reservations at stake,” Paige Duncan added on Twitter.

“In the 90 minutes we spent hitting refresh, we could have done a round trip ferry ride,” tweeted Ryan Williams.

SSA customer Ross MacPherson of Plympton, who grew up in Vineyard Haven, reached out to wish The Times “happy crash day”

“The SSA reservation site was up for about 94 seconds at 5 am this morning, just enough time to select the boats on a reservation and watch them disappear into a spinning cursor of purgatory,” he emailed at 6:15 am. “Site is still down. It took them until 5:55 to get a landing page up that there was an error, still nothing on Twitter or Facebook but maybe they put a status update on their website and we just cant load it. I had a brief glimmer of hope at 6:13 when I could sign in, only to be redirected to the error page. Cornflakes with one hand, refresh button with the other.”

