Down old Oyster Pond Road

where the bayliner waits

we drive Blue Bronco

past Athearn’s farm and past the broken fence

off graded trail and onto mushy march

our tires spinning in green, mossy mud

we arrive at The Breach

where sand and shells meet rippling shallows

we roll our tread in the water

like Blue is dipping her toes in to test

then we hop out

try it for ourselves

Just right.