Chilmark advances Peak Hill affordable housing proposal

Tuesday night, Chilmark selectmen unanimously authorized the Peaked Hill Pastures Committee to seek affordable housing planning advice from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. Chilmark owns acreage on Peaked Hill, and has sought to create housing there. After debate, the board decided the town should plan for six to nine affordable rental units and two to three affordable homeownership sites. During discussion, selectman Bill Rossi, who has spent a lot of time studying what to do at the site, said, “I want to see forward motion.”

Rossi later told The Times he hopes a final plan will eventually emerge that can be brought to Chilmark voters for their approval.