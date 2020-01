Early voting schedules released for presidential primary

Island voters have the option to cast an early ballot prior to the presidential primary election on March 3. Dates and times for early voting vary in each individual town — here is a complete list of dates, times, and locations for early voting on Martha’s Vineyard:

Aquinnah-Aquinnah town hall

Monday, Feb. 24, 12 to 4 pm

Tuesday, Feb 25, 12 to 4 pm

Thursday, Feb. 27, 12 to 4 pm

Friday, Feb 28, 12 to 3 pm

Chilmark-Chilmark town hall

Monday, Feb. 24, 8 am to 12 pm

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8 am to 12 pm

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 8 am to 12 pm

Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 am to 12 pm

Friday, Feb. 28, 8 am to 12 pm

Edgartown-Edgartown town hall

Monday, Feb. 24, 8 am to 4 pm

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8 am to 4 pm

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 8 am to 4 pm

Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 am to 4 pm

Friday, Feb. 28, 8 am to 4 pm

Tisbury-Emergency services facility

Monday, Feb. 24, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Thursday, Feb. 27, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Friday, Feb. 28, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

West Tisbury-West Tisbury town hall

Monday, Feb. 24, 8:30 am to 2 pm

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8:30 am to 2 pm

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 8:30 am to 2 pm

Thursday, Feb. 27, 8:30 am to 2 pm

Friday, Feb. 28, 8:30 am to 2 pm

Oak Bluffs-Oak Bluffs Town Hall

Monday, Feb. 24, 8:30 am to 4 pm

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8:30 am to 4 pm

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 8:30 am to 4 pm

Thursday, Feb. 27, 8:30 am to 4 pm

Friday, Feb. 28, 8:30 am to 4 pm