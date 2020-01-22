Girls hoopsters fall to Nauset

1 of 5

The Nauset Warriors visited the Vineyarders for a Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division girls basketball game last Friday, and left the Island with a 66-24 win.

Despite the outcome, the Vineyard girls gave an exceptional effort against the Warriors, (currently 8-3 after finishing 16-6 last season) and held Nauset’s 1,000-point scorer Skyeler Sandison to six points.

Kylie Estrella scored 10 points to lead MV, while Kat O’Brien and Taylor Hughes added five points apiece. Nauset’s Avery Burns led all scorers with 23 points.

“I feel good about the way we played today,” Vineyard Ccoach Sterling Bishop said. “This is the first game all season we came out mentally, physically, and emotionally, 100 percent ready to play, talking on the floor, and playing outstanding defense.”

The Vineyarders host Falmouth in Atlantic Division play on Friday at 4:30 pm. The JV game starts at 3 pm.