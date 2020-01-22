Hanover is stepping down from SSA board

Marc Hanover, the Vineyard’s longtime representative on the Steamship Authority board, will not seek reappointment.

Hanover, an Oak Bluffs restaurateur who briefly assumed the 2020 chairmanship of the board, will abdicate the position after 15 years of service and another two years prior on the port council. Deeply versed in the complexities of the SSA, he pushed for an independent consultant to evaluate the ferry line in the wake of more than 500 ferry breakdowns and cancellations in 2018. The HMS report, a comprehensive analysis of the SSA unveiled in Dec. 2018, was the result of that push. A quest by the SSA to fulfill recommendations made in the report remains underway, with several major items already acted on. The report and its fruits may stand as Hanover’s legacy.

“I just decided this was the right time,” Hanover said Wednesday afternoon. “The real issue is I wouldn’t be able to put in the time it requires.” Hanover also said he would like to devote more time business and his family, notably his granddaughter.

His departure comes at a time of deep unrest on the Vineyard to the Island’s “lifeline.” Breakdowns and missed crossings continue to plague the fleet and on Tuesday the SSA’s website crashed as the Vineyard’s seasonal reservations went live. It also comes as the Dukes County Commission was openly soliciting applicants as Hanover’s term was about to expire.

“I’ve got one more meeting,” he said. “My time is up at the end of February.”

Hanover said he would certainly help the next appointee transition into the role. When he joined the board, he had the guidance of Riggs Parker and Ron Rappaport, who “couldn’t have been more accommodating.”

Hanover stressed his affinity for the SSA would remain even as he departs.

“I care about the SSA very much,” he said.