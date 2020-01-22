REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: Jan. 13 – 17

AQUINNAH

Jan. 14, Patricia Keane Martin, Personal Representative of the estate of Sheryl Scott, sold 1 Pilots Landing to Nelson Pilots Landing LLC for $735,000.



CHILMARK

Jan. 15, Jean Platt Young, a.k.a. Jean P. Young, individually and as General Partner of Young Family LP, sold 29 Youngs Way to Youngs Way Chilmark Landholding LLC for $9,200,000.



Jan. 17, Stephen A. Spongberg and Harmony C. Spongberg sold 55 Bijahs Way to Deirdre Juliet Chassman for $1,587,500.



EDGARTOWN

Jan. 13, James E. Murphy and Mary K. Murphy sold 9 Mill Hill Farms Road to Ellen Kurz for $3,500,000.



Jan. 17, Eugene D. Gilsenan and Maria Gilsenan sold 18 Katama Farm North Road to Jonathan Sweet and Johanna Sweet for $1,450,000.



OAK BLUFFS

Jan. 13, Christopher F. Sage and Abby S. Sage, trustees of the Abby S. Sage Revocable Trust, sold 35 Manchester Ave. to Erin Pye and James Holenko for $600,000.



Jan. 15, Francis H. Brunelle, trustee of the Brunelle Family Trust, sold Unit 5, 37 Circuit Ave., to Joseph G. Sova and Victoria B. Sova for $350,000.



Jan. 15, Francis H. Brunelle, trustee of the Brunelle Family Trust, sold Unit 4, 37 Circuit Ave., to Matthew John Bovenzi for $350,000.



Jan. 15, Patrick R. Crosgrove sold 70 Park St. to Stephen J. Davis and Jill W. Cowan, trustees of Davis-Cowan Family Trust, for $840,000.



Jan. 16, Robert M. Fontaine and Barbara A. Fontaine sold 27 Bayes Hill Road to Lori B. Estiverne and Vladimir P. Estiverne for $1,050,000.



Jan. 17, Catherine F. Davin and James M. Davin sold 16 Clay Ave. to Thomas Patrick Rivoir and Theresa Chin Rivoir for $1,156,888.



Jan. 17, Anthony J. Carestia and Virginia N. Coogan sold 62 Front St. to Perry C. Rainey for $705,000.



Jan. 17, Charles T. Opalenik and Sandra J. Opalenik sold 16 Syracuse Ave. to Edno C. Miller and Nilzete N. Miller for $515,000.



TISBURY

Jan. 17, Bluedog Capital Partners LLC sold 636 Franklin St. to Anthony J. Carestia and Virginia N. Coogan for $1,000,000.



Jan. 17, Jilana Abrams and Alan Abrams sold Lot 3, Mount Aldworth St. to Seana Kelley and Barry Patterson for $325,000.