It took a village

To the Editor:

On behalf of a grateful Tisbury School community, sincere thanks to the following individuals, businesses, and organizations for their support of our school. The help they provided during our school’s relocation and eventual reunification was significant. Simply put, we could not have done it without them. We appreciate their assistance and consideration.

Thank you: Banner Environmental Services, Carroll’s Trucking, Daedalus Projects, D. Best Painting, A.P. Fortes Plumbing and Heating, Keith Fullin, Island Home Builders, Island Source, Larry Johnson, Michael and Sons Restrooms, MV Electric, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools Transportation Department, Scott Ogden, Parker Flooring, Thomas E. Snowden HVAC, Tisbury Board of Health, Tisbury Building Department, Tisbury Department of Public Works, Tisbury Facilities Department, Tisbury Emergency Management Services, Tisbury Police Department, Universal Environmental Consultants, Vineyard Cash and Carry, Mary Vivian, YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard.

John Custer

Principal, Tisbury School