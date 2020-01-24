Tisbury selectmen ship up to Boston

If you want to attend the next posted meeting of the Tisbury board of selectmen, it will take a ferry ride, a drive to Boston, parking at the Prudential Center, and finding the board on the third floor concourse.

The board posted a meeting for Saturday at 12 noon with four agenda items including: Beach Road development projects, spring and summer festival schedule, committee mission statements and charges, and event planning. Though the meeting was posted with Town Clerk Hillary Conklin, it’s not on the town’s website and the typical email blasts of the agenda were not sent out.

The board is in Boston to attend the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s annual meeting. A separate posting on the town clerk’s bulletin board is what Conklin described as a “CYA posting” for chance meetings, as well as discussions with the town’s attorney.

But it’s the posted meeting away from the Island that raises questions about the board’s motives. The Times spotted the posting at Tisbury Town Hall Friday.

“I was shocked,” said Lynne Fraker, who is an outspoken critic of the board. “I went into the town hall looking for something else and saw that meeting posted. They’re talking about something very important, which is the charge of committees. That really concerns me.”

Fraker is referring to the natural resources committee, a fledgling board that’s having trouble finding its way and has recently asked selectmen for more direction.

Upon learning the board would convene in Boston, longtime Tisbury resident Len Morris said,

“That’s preposterous.”

Calls and emails to selectmen Melinda Loberg and Jeff Kristal went unreturned.

Selectman Jim Rogers declined to speak to the legality of the meeting, but said the board saw it as an opportunity to deal with some issues while all three are together. The board has had difficulty scheduling meetings of late where all three members can attend.

“Because we’re all going to be at the same place, we wanted to discuss a few things,” Rogers said. “We’re not trying to hide anything … I think I’ve shown I’m all about the people, the taxpayers, and I wouldn’t want to do anything that would jeopardize that.”

A spokesman for state Attorney General Maura Healey could not comment but shared the process of filing a complaint. Under the state’s Open Meeting Law, a complaint is typically filed with the board and if the response is unsatisfactory an appeal can be filed with the AG’s office.

The Times has filed a complaint with the board about its scheduled meeting.