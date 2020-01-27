A sweet alternative

To the Editor:



A massive void was created when Chilmark Chocolates closed their doors for good. How cool would it be for the tribe to build a high-quality, chocolate factory instead of a casino? It could sell to the public like Chilmark Chocolates did, it could sell wholesale to businesses on Island and off, and it could have a website and ship worldwide. The “factory” would probably create more jobs than a casino, and they would be good, respectable jobs for the local youth in and out of season. I think Aquinnah Chocolates would be a better alternative for the near and distant future for the tribe, for the town of Aquinnah, and for Martha’s Vineyard.

Peter Pfluger

Vineyard Haven