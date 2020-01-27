Dr. Barbara Krause, MVH physician, dies at 64

A physician at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital (MVH), Dr. Barbara Krause, died on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the age of 64, after returning from Florida where she had been vacationing with family.

Krause started at MVH primary care in 2016, and, according to president and CEO of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Denise Schepici, Dr. Krause immediately became a favorite of many patients.

“Patients loved her. She was my doctor,” Schepici said. “She was so wonderful and down to earth, and had this incredible wit about her.”

Schepici said Krause worked at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center before coming to the Island to work at MVH in adult internal medicine.

According to Schepici, staff at MVH are feeling the loss of Krause.

“Right now everyone is just scrambling to take care of her patients. We are trying to get through this difficult time,” Schepici said. “My heart goes out to her family and all those who knew her.”