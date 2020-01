Tisbury puts parking and road closures into effect

The Tisbury Police have announced the following parking bans and road closures on Church Street between William and Franklin street intersections to make way for Eversource police replacements. Traffic will be detoured onto Woodlawn Avenue. Here’s a list of parking and road closures:

Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 8 am: Church Street between William Street and Franklin Street will be closed to all traffic.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 3 pm: Roadway open to through traffic.

Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 8 am: Church Street between William Street and Franklin Street will be closed to all traffic.

Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 3 pm: Roadway open to through traffic.

Thursday, Jan. 30, at 8 am: Church Street between William Street and Franklin Street will be closed to all traffic.

Thursday, Jan. 30, at 3 pm: Roadway back open to through traffic and parking again.

Please feel free to report any emergency to the Tisbury Police by calling 911 or nonemergency questions you can call 508-696-4240.