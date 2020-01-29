Beach Road Weekend approved for July

The three-day music festival in Vineyard Haven known as Beach Road Weekend is moving to July.

On Tuesday, selectmen unanimously approved moving the festival to July 24, 25, and 26. The board took no action on a request to reserve Veterans Memorial Park for July 22 for an outdoor showing of “Jaws,” the menacing shark movie that features Martha’s Vineyard prominently as the fictional Amity Island.

Adam Epstein, the festival promoter and a seasonal Vineyard resident, was not at the meeting.

“We will be going live with early-bird special packages early tomorrow morning,” Epstein told The Times by phone Tuesday night. “We have a whole range of hotels that have come on board and we’re very excited to be doing this in July.”

Customers asked to do it in July last year, he said. “After factoring in all other festivals and traffic in the northeast this one was the best for us to be successful,” he said. Keeps it away from high profile festivals in Newport, the Falmouth Road Race and the Island’s Ag Fair. The dates were picked in consultation with Island businesses, Epstein said.

“This is about being part of the community,” he said. “We’re relishing the opportunity of doing at a time to drive traffic to Island to help businesses and rental units.”

Epstein understands the sports programs that use the park will be disappointed.

The park is meant for public use and we brought a lot of public to park and they enjoyed it,” he said. “We reinvested back into the park and delivered a field that looks as good or better than it did before the festival.”