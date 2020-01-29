Come to ‘We Dance!’

Pathways “We Dance!” series at the Chilmark Tavern continues with a solo exploration, “The Certainty of Monsters (Size Matters),” by Abby Bender on Friday, Jan. 31, with doors opening at 6:30 pm.

Part presentation, part desperation, “The Certainty of Monsters (Size Matters)” is an in-progress comic performance piece that looks at the price of talk and the chemistry of fear. The event features music composed by Brian Hughes.

Bender shares the bill with Island Hip-Hop, and also HUMA, hosted by the Yard. The performances are followed by a DJ dance party. The program is supported in part by a grant from the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council, a local agency that is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.