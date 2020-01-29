Oak Bluffs: Such a February face

“Why what’s the matter, that you have such a February face, so full of frost, of storm and cloudiness?” From William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” Although written over 300 years ago, it is still a true description of February today. It takes a bit more effort to be cheerful during this time of cold and drab days. Now when I open the door to the front porch early in the morning, I am not greeted by Doodle the cat coming in from his nocturnal adventures, like an all-night partier, as he is on his winter schedule of sleeping inside all night, sometimes in his own basket, and frequently wandering from bedroom to bedroom seeking a hospitable welcome from whomever he can find who allows him to sleep on their chest and rest his face on theirs. He does not venture out until the sun warms up the air a bit. So now in February, we can look forward to Groundhog Day on Sunday, Feb. 2, and to the next season rapidly approaching, the Island political season. Interesting times ahead.

The Neighborhood Convention for February will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11 am at the First Congregational Church in West Tisbury. The program is “Focus on Youth and Faith” led by Stoddard Lane-Reticker. Please bring a brown bag lunch. Beverages and dessert will be provided by the host church. All are welcome to this monthly convention.

We were so sad to hear the news of the death of Dr. Barbara Krause, a physician at our Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was much loved by her many patients and all who had met her. We send sincere condolences to her family and friends.

There are bimonthly food basket distributions available through Good Shepherd Parish. There are no income or paperwork requirements. The schedule for February is as follows: Feb. 4th from 3 to 4 pm, and Feb. 15th, from 12:30 to 1:30 pm. The baskets will be distributed at the Parish Center on School Street in Oak Bluffs

Spirit Day at the Oak Bluffs School on this Friday, Jan. 31, celebrates sports. For $1, students may wear hats or hoods with sports logos or wear their favorite team logo, gear, or athletic uniform. The funds raised will be donated to a charity.

Feb. 4 through 7 will find Oak Bluffs seventh graders enjoying their annual ski trip. Here’s hoping for cold weather and snow as they head north.

And congratulations to the Oak Bluffs girls basketball team on winning the middle school all-Island championship. Good job to all team members and coaches.

Ongoing programs at our Oak Bluffs Council on Aging on Fridays include a wide variety to interest most everyone. They Include Tai Chi — Friday mornings at 9 am with Sherrie Grunden, Scrabble Friday mornings at 9 am, Cribbage — Friday mornings at 9 am, Conversations Friday mornings from 10 to 11:30 am, and “UFO,” Unfinished Forgotten Objects, on Fridays from 1 to 2:30 pm. And every morning at 8:30 am, come and join the group for morning coffee, newspapers, and good conversation.

We send birthday smiles to Bethany deBettencourt on Jan. 31, Noah Hoyt and Judy Searle on Feb. 1, Emma Williason on the 3rd, my grandson Matt Rivers on the 4th. We remember Maureen Anderson on Feb. 5th, and send smiles to Kelly Irene Pacheco on the 6th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.