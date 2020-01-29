Tisbury: A wonderful place to raise children

Heard on Main Street: Since it’s the early worm that gets eaten by the bird, sleep late.

Neighborhood Convention meets Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11 am at the First Congregational Church in West Tisbury. The topic is “Focus on Youth and Faith” with Stoddard Lane-Reticker. Bring a sandwich and meet your neighbors.

When Riggs Parker was our representative to the Steamship Authority, he said he never used the ferry. I do hope the next appointment will require someone who has at least some experience on the ferry.

Coffee and chocolate travel thousands of miles to get to us. Learn more about this at 2 pm on Sunday, Feb. 2, with James Hayes-Bohanan, professor of geography at Bridgewater State. He will share the story of coffee from seed to cup, as well as the remarkably parallel story of chocolate. Mocha Mott’s is graciously supplying coffee. I guess you should bring your own chocolate.

At 7 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 4, meet Ilmarinen Vogel, who published three new books just this year. After a head-on collision at 120 mph, he was suffering from PTSD, which made him suicidal. His trauma counselor worked with the Wounded Warriors Project and discovered other traumatic events in his life. The need to survive and to be treated without drugs motivated the author to share his story. Learn more on Tuesday.

The Public Affairs Discussion Group on the U.S. Electoral System has been rescheduled at our library for Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6 pm. Learn more about elections and how the Electoral College treats your vote. Be informed to make good decisions.

And don’t forget to register to vote within the next week, so you can take part in the early primaries during the last week in February. Island voters have the option to cast an early ballot prior to the presidential primary election on March 3. Dates and times vary in each town.

Adults and teens age 12 and up will decorate delicious cookies for Valentine’s Day. Materials are provided while supplies last on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 pm at the V.H. library.

At a Death Café people drink tea, eat cake, and discuss death. Interesting conversations are guaranteed. Death Café II is at the Vineyard Haven library at 2 pm on Sunday, Feb. 9, and moderated by Heather Massey of Cape Cod Death Café. See also deathcafe.com.

Did you know the DMV wants you to bring a current bill when you need to get a new driver’s license, so you have proof of your current residence address? I don’t have any bills that show my residence. They all assume I live in a P.O. box. How do you get an official paper with your physical home address on it?

The Island is a wonderful place to raise children. But there are problems that come up from time to time. One is the difficulty in finding foster parents. If there is no foster parent available on the Island, the kids have to leave the Vineyard and their friends. Think about it. There will be a foster parent recruitment event at the end of February, just for Martha’s Vineyard. The date is Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 to 2 at the home of local foster parent Elexis Wildanger. Call or text Chris Russo at 508-750-0275, or Elexis at 508-326-1155 for more information. Applications and training will be provided on the Vineyard; this is rarely offered here.

This month I missed several birthdays important to me, but never called the folks because I had the most horrible cough and head cold. I was almost wondering if it would ever end. I seem to have recovered, and keep hearing of others with the affliction. Hope you are all better now.

My father was born 138 years ago tomorrow. That seems like an impossible thing to say. He was 68 years old when I was born. That was also an awfully long time ago. He saw his first electric light at a World’s Fair when he was 10 years old. When I was 16 and proud of my new driver’s license, he told me that he remembered a friend saying he was going to kill them all because he was driving at the unreasonable speed of 20 miles per hour.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Susie Thurber tomorrow. Wish the best on Saturday to Beau Linderson and Paul Watts. Jessica Shannon parties on Sunday. Monday belongs to Nancy Tutko Hanschka.

Heard on Main Street: Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance.