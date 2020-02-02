Vineyard swimmers excel at C&I Championship

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) Swim Team finished its regular season with a successful showing at the Cape and Islands League Championship meet. The Vineyard girls finished fifth of eight teams and the boys placed sixth.

Gabby Carr set a pair of school records with personal best times, placing second in both the 200 freestyle (1:59.90) and 500 freestyle (5:29.46), while Ruairi Mullin took third place in the 200 freestyle with a personal best, sectional qualifying time of 1:58.13. Ruairi added another personal best (54.64) with a fifth place finish in the 100 free. Carr and Mullin will travel to MIT next weekend for the South Sectional Championships.

Nantucket won both the girls and boys meets. The top 12 finishers in each event scored points.

The boys had a number of personal bests on the day. Nathan Cuthbert set two personal best’s with an eighth place in the 50 freestyle (25.28) and an 11th in the 100 freestyle (58.18); Christian Flanders was eighth in the 100 free (57.46); and Jonathan Chivers placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.06).

Of the top non-senior finishers in the 100 freestyle, the Vineyarders had the fastest (Mullin), third-fastest (Flanders) and fifth-fastest (Cuthbert).

In other boys highlights, Flanders finished ninth in the 50 free (25.38), while eighth-grader Simon Hammarlund placed ninth (200 individual medley) and 12th (100 breaststroke). The boys placed in two 200 freestyle relays with Cuthbert, eighth-grader Emmett Silva, Flanders and Mullin placing sixth (1:46.41) and eighth-grader Andrue Carr, Chivers, Hammarlund and Noah Lawry finishing ninth (2:08.35).

The boys finished strong by placing fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (4:01.40) with Lawry, Cuthbert, Flanders and Mullin.

For the girls, in one of the best swims of the afternoon, eighth-grader Olympia Hall took fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.13), dropping her best time by almost six seconds. Seventh-grader Lily Haynes placed 10th in the 100 butterfly with her best time (1:20.63). In the 100 freestyle, Eleanor Hyland placed ninth (personal best, 1:06.55) followed in 11th place (personal best, 1:09.17) by senior Abigail Hammarlund in her last individual race for the Vineyard. Senior Kathryn Cuthbert also posted a personal best (1:21.98) in her last race. Hyland added an 11th in the 50 free.

The girls had a trio of impressive relay results. (Maddie Youmans [back], Abigail Hammarlund [breast], Lily Haynes [fly] and Kathryn Cuthbert [free]) started off the meet with an 11th place in the 200 medley relay; Olympia Hall, Abigail Hammarlund, Eleanor Hyland and Gabby Carr placed sixth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.61); and Hyland, Youmans, Carr, and Hall finished the afternoon with a fifth place (4:21.77) in the 400 freestyle relay.