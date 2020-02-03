Derby votes to eliminate striper fishing

The Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass & Bluefish Derby is eliminating stripers from the popular tournament.

In an email Monday, John Custer, president of the Derby, announced the unanimous vote by the Derby committee to make the change for the 2020 tournament in an effort to ease the pressure on the species.

“Because of the obvious significance of the striped bass — to the recreational fishing community and to the Derby — we strongly believe that the responsible decision is to remove it as an eligible catch in the 2020 Derby, including any catch and release component,” the press release states.

The Derby is a wildly popular event on the Island in the fall that attracts fishermen from all over the country.

