In the Trust, he trusts

To the Editor:

We have been thinking about this quite a bit and have a unique perspective. Our property is the furthest out and has the most direct view of the Shipyard operation. And so, it’s pretty darn clear.

We would like to say this about the plan to put in 48 slips: The comments by Shelley Edmundson, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Fisherman’s Preservation Trust, are really spot on. We should support this Trust, for it truly is a trust. It is important to heed what she says. “the benefit to 48 recreational boaters and one Shipyard’s profits is far outweighed by the demonstrable risk to the rest of the region’s maritime commerce and marine habitats.” Truer words have never been spoken. She addresses the issues of maritime commerce and maritime habitats. In a sense, she is echoing the words of Dutch philosopher Hugo Grotius. He wrote what is considered the foundation of international legal doctrine regarding the seas and oceans – Mare Liberum. What the Martha’s Vineyard Fisherman’s Preservation Trust are really saying is that this principle applies to Lagoon Pond in the same manner as it does on our global oceans. We should support them and thank them for their contribution and heed their advice.

Frank and Vasha Brunelle

Vineyard Haven