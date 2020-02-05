Court report: Jan. 27-31

Jan. 27, 2020

Anna-Klara Lindstrom-Greene, West Tisbury; DOB 3/5/69, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 31, 2020

Richard J. Brymer, Edgartown; DOB 10/9/74, assault and battery: dismissed by failure to prosecute; assault and battery on a person over 60 and or disabled: dismissed by failure to prosecute.

Chantal C. Murray, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/19/93, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; state highway signal/sign/markings violation: not responsible.

Austin W. Racine, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/17/81, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Ashley Marie Whittemore, Fall River; DOB 3/30/87, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed by failure to prosecute; strangulation or suffocation: dismissed by failure to prosecute.