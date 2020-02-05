Cribbage Results

On Jan. 29 at 6 pm, the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs.

24 players showed up to compete in the weekly tournament. Six games are played, with two points for a win, zero for a loss, and three points for a skunk — a win greater than 30 points.

The results: First was Frank Kuszewski, Oak Bluffs, with a 12/5 plus 89 card; second was Bob Lehman, Oak Bluffs, with a 10/5 plus 34 card; third was Dick Kelly, with a 10/4 plus 85 card, fourth was Bo Picard, Vineyard Haven, with a 10/4 plus 61 card; fifth was Dan BenDavid, with a 9/4 plus 55 card; sixth was Roy Scheffer, Edgartown, with a 9/4 plus 40 card.

The group as a whole had 14 skunks, and only eight 24-point hands were awarded.