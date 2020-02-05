IT director exits Steamship Authority

The Steamship Authority’s director of information technology, Mary Claffey, has left the employment of the ferry line.

SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll issued a brief statement Tuesday afternoon. “As of Monday, January 27, 2020, Mary T.H. Claffey is no longer employed as director of information technologies, or in any other capacity, by the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority,” he wrote. “As has been its practice in the past, the authority will offer no further comment on this personnel matter.”

Driscoll said the position Claffey held was in charge of the SSA’s reservation system. That system went into a nosedive on Jan. 21, opening day for 2020 summer general reservations on Martha’s Vineyard, and created widespread headaches for those who set aside time early in the morning to secure dates for passage.

Driscoll declined to offer any comment on why Claffey departed, or under what circumstances. He did say she had been an SSA employee since 1994.

“Right now the department is reporting to the chief programmer, Kurt Van Riper,” he said.

Driscoll said he expects the SSA will post a job listing for the position in the near future.