Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A good friend of mine once told me that three things connect people: food, smells, and music. I have come to agree with her statement fully. Last Friday, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum hosted a Brazilian dinner cooked by Art Cliff Diner’s Zandro Souza. I had the privilege of going to the event, and Zandro’s food is hands down one of the best Brazilian foods I have eaten outside Brazil. When asked about Brazilian food, I often say that, much like in the U.S., Brazilian cuisine is a mixture of all of the cultures that immigrated to Brazil, from the slaves who introduced Feijoada to the fried pastels that the Japanese culture brought to the country. The fusion of spices and flavors makes Brazilian food a richly diversified cuisine.

For much of the world, Brazilian food comes down to Feijoada, caipirinha, and, mainly, barbecue. This is despite the wide variety of foods present in the daily lives of people across Brazil, from the seafood dishes in the north and northeast regions through traditional pork-based food, to the dishes well-known in South Brazil which are heavily influenced by the Italian, Ukranian, and German cuisines. On Friday, folks who attended the dinner had the opportunity to taste a wide selection of what Brazilians eat in many states. The dishes represented many facets of what Brazilians eat — Bobo de Camarão from the northeast region; Feijoada, a dish revered in the whole country; Escondidinho, which can be found in the north and northeast regions, and the dishes that are staples of the Brazilian food found in Minas Gerais and Espírito Santos — the states from which most Brazilians in the U.S. immigrated — which were Salpicão (chicken salad) and even the fried plantains.

One could say that one of the most fun aspects of sharing your culture with others is the opportunity to see your country with a new set of eyes. Traveling to Brazil with my American husband was a way to rediscover all the flavors of Brazilian food and discover new ones. One of our favorite things to do on the Island on Friday nights is to order the Brazilian plates that the Scottish Bakehouse makes — most of the cooks are Brazilian, and the dishes truly taste like you are eating your mother’s and grandmother’s food — it tastes like home. It is fun to have access to all of the delicious foods offered by Brazilian establishments on the Island, and see other restaurants on the Island incorporating Brazilian dishes in their menus — building bridges through food.

And should Brazilian food still be considered “curious” or even “strange” in many countries, people are starting to taste other elements of Brazilian food all over the world — from Israel, where fried churros stuffed with dulce de leche are sold at the Brazilian food stands, to our Island, where Brazilian chefs are adding their ideas and spices to the food we consume daily. Brazilian food is gradually expanding to other parts of the world, and changing the idea of ​​barbecue with caipirinha, with which it is still very associated. Much like our music, politics, and landscapes, there is an array of other elements that make up Brazilian food.