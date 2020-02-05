Woods Hole is under assault

To the Editor:

Falmouth, the main port of the Steamship Authority, is under assault from the ever-increasing traffic to Martha’s Vineyard. Two massive parking lots have been recently completed. The Steamship Authority buses and the parade of propane tankers clog our roads from Bourne Bridge to Woods Hole. Now, with the opening of a full-time third ferry slip, the traffic flow through the village will be delayed. When will the SSA board accept the inevitability of a second main port?

Albert and Margaret Fitzelle

Woods Hole