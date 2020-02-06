ZBA denies Hall appeal on Yellow House

The Edgartown zoning board of appeals (ZBA) denied attorney Benjamin Hall Jr. ‘s appeal for zoning enforcement at the Yellow House.

At the Feb. 5 meeting, board members made a swift decision to unanimously deny Hall’s appeal.

“We supported the building inspector’s decision,” ZBA chairman Martin “Skip” Tomassian told The Times in a phone call Thursday. Tomassian added that since it was a decision, Hall was not allowed to speak or offer additional evidence.

At a Jan. 29 ZBA public hearing, Hall asked the board to overturn former building inspector Leonard Jason’s decision to not issue a cease and desist on construction at the Yellow House

Hall asked for a cease and desist to be issued because the town has failed to place preservation restrictions on the property, which is required because the town used Community Preservation funds to pay for taking the property by eminent domain, according to the notice of appeal. “As of date of this notice, not all restrictions have been filed as required,” Hall wrote. “Accordingly, no activity should have been allowed to proceed without such restrictions having been placed on the property as required.” He also cited the need for Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) review of the project as a development of regional impact, and an alleged zoning bylaw violation because the new building is within five inches of the side setback.

In an Oct. 21 letter, Jason denied Hall’s request for zoning enforcement, stating that Hall was late in his filing on several issues referenced, and that the MVC did not need to review the parts Hall said they did.

MVC executive director Adam Turner told The Times by phone he was “satisfied with the process.”

Hall has repeatedly voiced complaints about renovations at the Yellow House. At the 2017 annual town meeting, Edgartown voters approved $1.5 million in Community Preservation funds and $1.5 million in town taxes to take the building by eminent domain from the Hall family, after repeated attempts to force the family to make repairs to the dilapidated building failed. The building sits on Main Street, next door to town hall.

Rosewater owner Christopher Celeste, operating as Summer & Main LLC, was picked to lease and renovate the property into a retail space with apartments above. Construction is ongoing at the Yellow House.

The zoning board’s decision could be appealed in superior court. Hall could not immediately be reached for comment.