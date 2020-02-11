Tree snaps, wire burns in O.B.

1 of 3

Oak Bluffs Police and Fire departments responded to a burning tree on Green Avenue at approximately 2 pm Tuesday afternoon. A pitch pine, broken at the trunk, had keeled over onto an electrical wire, creating small flames despite rainy weather. Eversource workers eventually arrived on the scene, cut power, and began to chainsaw limbs from the wire. It’s unclear how the tree toppled. Oak Bluffs Police Lt. Tim Williamson suggested it may have been due to wind.