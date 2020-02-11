Two-car crash results in driver being airlifted

1 of 3

A two-car crash early Sunday morning resulted in one driver getting airlifted to Boston and others being taken to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. The drivers were leaving the same party on 10 Street, according to a police report.

At 2 am Sunday, Edgartown Police, Fire Rescue, and EMS were dispatched to 10th Street South and Pilgrim Road for a report of a two-car vehicle crash.

At the scene of the crash, police observed a black Toyota Camry with damage to the right front quarter and a missing tire. The vehicle was off the road and on a “completely destroyed” Vineyard Transit Authority bench, according to the police report.

The second vehicle was a white Kia Optima that had struck a tree in a yard on Pilgrim Road. The vehicle had “sustained significant damage to the front end, airbags had deployed, and the windshield was shattered,” according to the report. An empty Fireball nip bottle was also found on the front passenger side floor.

No marks on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road made it appear the vehicles were travelling on 10th street prior to their collision, according to police.

Police identified Jhollimar De Freitas, 21, as the operator of the Kia Optima. When police arrived, De Freitas, who was still in the driver’s seat, complained to the police of pain in his right hip and was bleeding from his mouth and hands. Police also detected a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage” coming from the vehicle, De Freitas’ eyes were “bloodshot and glassy,” and he was attempting to put gum in his mouth before he was extricated from the car.

“It’s regrettable that it happened it could have been far worse. That’s a busy road. [De Freitas] remains hospitalized,” Police Chief Bruce McNamee told The Times by phone Tuesday.

The names of the two occupants of the Toyota Camry were redacted from the police report, but the driver and passenger, who were taken to the hospital, told police they were coming from a party with De Freitas driving behind them.

The other driver “advised that he was taking a left turn onto Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road from 10th Street South when De Freitas’ vehicle struck the front quarter panel as the vehicle was turning.” Police indicated the other driver, an 18 year-old who police declined to name, showed no signs of impairment, but was operating with a Junior Operator’s License, which restricted him from driving between 12:30 am and 5:30 am and with a passenger in the car. He is being issued a summons, according to the police report.

A license check showed De Freitas did not have any status in Massachusetts. Police then placed De Freitas under arrest. De Freitas told police he “did wrong driving without a license and drinking,” according to the report. De Freitas was allowed to be bailed out from the hospital so he could be taken by Med-Flight to Boston. His condition was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

De Freitas is being charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, OUI liquor, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violations, speeding, and failing to stop/yield.

De Freitas is scheduled to appear at Edgartown District Court on Feb. 13.