Lambert’s Cove Road reopens at Smith Brook

Tisbury has informally opened Lambert’s Cove Road at the Smith Book Culvert following extensive emergency work.

Crews from Luciano’s Excavating, the town’s contractor, worked through the long weekend to complete work sufficiently to open the road. On Presidents Day those crews installed wooden guardrails on the steep side of the jobsite. Kirk Metell, Tisbury facilities manager and acting department of public works director, told The Times DPW workers have some mop up work to do, but otherwise described the area as “passable.”

He expects the town will make an official announcement shortly.