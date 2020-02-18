Martha’s Vineyard couple returns after being quarantined on cruise 

After more than two weeks of being quarantined on the luxury cruiseliner Westerdam, and traveling from port to port to get back home, Tom and Dianne Durawa have returned to Martha’s Vineyard.

In the days since the Durawas’ release from the ship while it was docked in Cambodia, a Westerdam passenger has tested positive for the coronavirus, casting doubts on the screening methods used onboard, and the infectious disease protocols applied to passengers who left the ship and traveled home.

As of Tuesday morning, the World Health Organization has said 72,528 people within China have contracted the virus, with 1870 deaths. Outside China, there have been 804 cases in 25 countries, resulting in three deaths.

The Westerdam left Hong Kong on Feb. 1 and was scheduled to end its cruise on Feb. 15 in Yokohama, Japan. While cruising on the Westerdam, a vessel owned by the Holland America Line, reports from the cruise line website indicate that 2,257 passengers and crew were “screened” for coronavirus on Feb. 10 by having their temperatures taken with an infrared thermometer, a method that has since been met with skepticism. According to the New York Times, only 20 people on board were actually tested for the presence of the virus before disembarking, “and that was because they had reported themselves to ship medical staff with various ailments.”

In an email from the Durawas to friends and family, the couple wrote they anticipated they would disembark the ship at the port of Laem Chabang in Thailand, but according to the report from Holland America, the ship docked in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. According to the New York Times, five countries refused to let the Westerdam dock, despite Holland America’s assurances that all passengers had been screened. On Feb. 14, the prime minister of Cambodia allowed the ship to dock in Sihanoukville, and greeted passengers as they disembarked. No one wore protective masks.

After docking in Cambodia, the Durawaes wrote that they were cleared by the Cambodian health department and allowed to come ashore. They then traveled to Phnom Penh in Cambodia, where they spent nearly an entire day making plans to get home.

“We spent a long day at the airport in Phnom Penh, followed by 22 hours of flights from there through Dubai to Logan,” the letter read.

After hundreds of passengers had disembarked, one, an 83-year-old American traveling on to Malaysia, later tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the New York Times. The woman was not among the original 20 tested onboard. “Now health officials worry that what Cambodia opened its doors to was the outbreak, and that the world may pay a price as passengers from the cruise ship Westerdam return home,” the Times reported.

In an article published by Bloomberg News, Ben Cowling, a professor of epidemiology at Hong Kong University, said that quarantining passengers after they return home is a necessary precaution to take.

Cowling said that false negatives are possible when testing for the disease, and infected individuals can be asymptomatic for long periods before symptoms surface.

“There may be other people from the ship who have acquired the infection, didn’t show symptoms, yet are now returning home,” Cowling said. “Now that there’s a confirmed case, putting people who return home in quarantine is a natural and reasonable thing to do.”

As of now, from their home in Edgartown, the Durawas wrote that their plan is to “stay away from people,” and take care of some household chores while they take preventative measures to ensure the safety of the Island community.

When asked about the state’s response to returning Westerdam passengers, Massachusetts Department of Public Health official Ann Scales said in an email to The Times that the “local board of health would be taking the lead.”

Edgartown health agent Matt Poole said in a phone call to The Times that Islanders should practice all the same personal hygiene precautions as they would to prevent the spread of influenza.

“The real keys should be consistent handwashing, sneeze etiquette, basically some common sense actions,” Poole said.

Currently, Poole said there is no reason to be concerned about coronavirus on the Island, but officials are following the advisories of federal health agencies. Poole has not responded to followup questions about whether a quarantine of the Durawas might be warranted.

When asked if he knew how the Durawas had traveled to Martha’s Vineyard, Sean Driscoll, spokesman for the Steamship Authority, said, “Our enabling act would prevent us from disclosing [whether or not the Durawas traveled to the Island via the steamship]. We will be reaching out to [the Durawas] in light of the media reports. We have spoken with MVH to raise awareness of best practices.”

On Feb. 12, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital issued a travel alert for the disease, and said in a press release that infectious disease specialists, emergency management, occupational health, communications, and other leadership groups are working on fine-tuning emergency response.

Communications assistant at MVH, Marissa Lefebvre, said the hospital doesn’t have any further updates on the spread of the disease since the press release.

Assistant airport director Geoff Freeman said the airport has not been advised of any precautionary measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but will act accordingly if any such advisory is issued.