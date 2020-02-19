Girls hockey team impresses in loss to Norwood

1 of 6

The Vineyarder girls varsity hockey team impressed on Presidents’ Day, contending with Bay State Conference powerhouse Norwood High School before dropping a 4-1 game to the Mustangs (13-7-2) at the M.V. Ice Arena on Monday.

The Mustangs took a 3-0 lead into the third period before Vineyarder freshman Caroline Kelleher scored early to make it 3-1 on assists from fellow frosh Alana Nevin and junior Ava BenDavid. Norwood scored later in the period to put it away.

Amelia Simmons was a huge part of the story on Monday, facing 35 Mustang shots in the contest.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) squad (6-11-2) gears up for its final game of the season on Senior Night on Thursday against Nauset High School.

MVRHS will honor seniors Simmons, Megan Zeilinger, Skyla Harthcock, Alex Rego, and captain Lauren Boyd before their final high school game at 4:30 at the M.V. Ice Arena.