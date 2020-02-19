Pyramid scheme targets Brazilian community

Oak Bluffs Police are investigating a pyramid scheme targeting the Brazilian community. The scheme involves people approaching other people about a game that “promises if you put up a certain amount of money ($1,208) and recruit several people of your own, you’re promised eight times your money within 45 days,” according to a police report.

In a phone conversation with The Times, Lieutenant Tim Williamson advised people against participating in the scheme, and if they were victim to it, to immediately contact the police.