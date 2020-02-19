Tribe awarded HUD grant

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) was awarded $472,873 in an Indian Housing Block Grant by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to carry out several affordable housing activities, according to a press release from the State House News Service.

In addition to the Aquinnah tribe’s grant, HUD also awarded $813,474 to the Wampanoag Tribe of Mashpee. Both grants are part of the more than $655 million in Indian Housing Grants, awarded to tribes in 38 states.

Grants are allocated to tribes with a formula based on need and housing units. “Eligible activities for the funds include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, housing management services, crime prevention and safety activities, and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems in Indian Country,” the release states.

Tribe chairwoman Cheryl Andrews-Maltais could not immediately be reached for comment.