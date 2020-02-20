MVTimes paywall will launch Sunday, Feb. 23

1 of 6

The MVTimes paywall will go up on Sunday evening, Feb. 23.

What about the paywall? After viewing five articles (individual stories) in a calendar month, you will be asked to subscribe (if you haven’t already subscribed to the print issue). All existing paid subscribers should log in using the email associated with their account, and their password. Logging in with your username and password will eliminate the pop-ups.

The Minute e-newsletter will remain free.

If you have not subscribed: You’ll be able to see all landing pages — the home page, the news page, the webcam page, etc., and you’ll be able to click on unlimited ads, classified ads, events, real estate listings, and “sponsored” content (such as Business Page stories, Health Beat stories, and Real Estate Confidential). If we have important, breaking news such as ferry cancellations or road closures, these stories will also be free, and will not count toward your five-story limit.

To log in to or create your account and eliminate the pop-ups:

1. Click on the lower right circle icon.

2. Enter your email.

3. Enter your password (or create one if you haven’t already done so).

4. You’ll see your account window where you can add your name, update your email newsletter preferences – this is where you can subscribe or unsubscribe to The Minute e-newsletter. In your account area, you’ll also find a help link, which will lead you to email us at mvtsubscriptions@mvtimes.com, where we will be happy to help you.

If you need to update your mailing address, please email us or call us at 508-693-6100, dial #32.

More FAQs are here.