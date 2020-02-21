West Tisbury police investigate laundry pellet case

An Oak Bluffs woman was arrested by West Tisbury police on Feb. 15 and arraigned on Feb. 18 in Edgartown District Court on charges of breaking and entering during the daytime, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and disorderly conduct after allegedly breaking into the Environmental Health Center in West Tisbury and spreading Downy scent-booster pellets throughout the building.

Daisy Moreau, 26, allegedly broke into the health center at 24 Cournoyer Road on Saturday, Feb. 3, according to court records.

The health center is operated by Dr. Lisa Nagy, an environmental health practitioner.

Environmental medicine is a multidisciplinary field that focuses on how human health is affected by an individual’s surroundings.

Nagy treats electrosensitive and chemically sensitive patients who, according to the center’s website, are negatively affected by things such as fluorescent lighting, WiFi and certain types of computers, and perfume, hairspray, or other odorous chemical products.

According to court records, Moreau is alleged to have broken into the facility and “dumped Downy Unstoppables in-wash scent booster pellets in various locations around the first floor of the building.”

Moreau allegedly dumped the pellets in a sauna at the facility that is used for one of Nagy’s treatments meant to cleanse the body of toxins.

Court records indicate that Moreau also allegedly spread the pellets in a trash can, a washer and dryer, a dishwasher, underneath a cabinet, in two separate floor drains, a heating vent, and various other locations.

Because Nagy’s practice is meant to treat patients that require a scent-free environment, records allege that Moreau maliciously distributed the pellets, “[creating] a potentially hazardous condition for Dr. Nagy and her patients that live a scent-free lifestyle.”

Court records allege that Moreau caused possible harm to Nagy and to her patients.

“Ms. Moreau is aware that the business specializes in providing patients care with scent free means and exposing the patients to scented products can cause severe harm to those patients,” records state.

A pretrial hearing for Moreau is set for March 27.