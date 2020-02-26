Cribbage results

On Feb. 19 at 6 pm, the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the Portaguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs.

Thirty players showed up to compete in the weekly tournament. Six games are played, with two points for a win, zero for a loss, and three points for a skunk, a win greater than 30 points.

The results: First place, winning every game for a Grand Slam, was Elmer Vanderhoop, Vineyard Haven, with a 13/6 plus 119; second was Dick Kelly, Edgartown, with a 11/5 plus 64 card; third was newcomer Albion Alley III with a 11/5 plus 62 card; fourth was Collin Evanson, Oak Bluffs, with a 10/4 plus 79 card; fifth was George Giosmas, Oak Bluffs, with a 10/4 plus 27 card; sixth was Neale Bassett, Edgartown, with a 9/4 plus 75 card; and seventh place was Ray Lincoln, Vineyard Haven, with a 9/4 plus 6 card.

The group as a whole had 14 skunks, and three 24-point hands were awarded.

Our next tournament will be on Wednesday, March 4, at the P.A. Club at 6 pm. The doors open at 5:30, and if you can play a game in 20 minutes or less, come by and check us out