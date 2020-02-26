Oak Bluffs: Don’t forget to vote

“If there is spring in winter and winter in spring, the year won’t be good for anything.” So says my favorite “Old Farmer’s Almanac.” Those words certainly seem to describe this so-called winter we have been experiencing these past few months. It really does make one wonder what summer will bring.

Our Oak Bluffs Senior Center offers several new programs. You may now join the Island Bridge Club every Thursday at 2 pm. The Island Bridge Club plays ABL duplicate bridge, and this is a permanent addition to its programs. Players need to come with a partner, and all levels of players are welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Silk at 508-696-1834.

If you also like American Mahjong, come to the center on Tuesdays at 1 pm and join the group. Chair Yoga Dance with Kat on Tuesdays at 10:30 am and Thursdays at 10:30 am. The cost is $5 per class. Kat has years of experience in exercise and yoga in particular. Senior Dining takes place on Thursdays at 12 noon. Please contact Rose one week in advance to make a reservation.

At 9 am, come to the center and play your choice of either cribbage or Scrabble. Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake will be the featured speaker at the Conversations program at the center this Friday, Feb. 28. The program starts at 10 am.

Our Oak Bluffs School is on winter break this week, but March parent conference dates have already been set. They are March 11 from 9 am to noon (there will be additional appointment times for Grades 5 through 8), March 12 from 4 to 7 pm, March 16 from 3 to 6 pm, and March 18 from 1 to 5 pm. Remember that there is a noon dismissal time on all conference days.

The most important thing happening at our Oak Bluffs library is the presidential primary on Tuesday, March 3, from 7 am to 8 pm. Please take time to vote during these contentious times, and change the direction of our country. Also on March 3 from 10:30 to 11:30, the Oak Bluffs Business Association and Oak Bluffs businesses discuss the upcoming Plastic Free MV warrant, in a discussion led by Christine Todd. For more info call Christine at 774-563-9197. Sew Much Time program runs on March 7 from 10 am to 1 pm at the library. Stitches are the fundamental elements of sewing, knitting, embroidery, crochet, and needle lacemaking, whether by hand or machine. Practitioners of all types of fiber arts are welcome to come work in the meeting room. All levels are welcome, but no formal instruction is provided. Come share your passions and talents with like-minded folk.

The Neighborhood Convention meets on Tuesday, March 3, at 11 am. The Federated Church in Edgartown is the host for this March meeting. Joyce Kirkland from Felix Neck will present the program “Animals in Winter.” All are welcome. Please bring a brown bag lunch; dessert and beverages will be provided by the host church.

Already planning for warmer days? The Martha’s Vineyard summer music festival known as Beach Road Weekend will take place on July 24, 25, and 26. Three-day passes are now available. For more information, log on to beachroadweekend.com.

Our Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School is holding a “Give Back with Korean Takeaway” on Wednesday, March 11. The Korean Barbeque menu offers Korean beef bulgogi or vegetable-inspired bulgogi. Both choices will be served with kimchi fried rice. The cost is $10 per meal, with all proceeds supporting the high school lunch program. Meals may be picked up at the school cafeteria between 3:30 and 5:30 pm. You pay when you pick up your meal, with cash or check only. It would be helpful if you would preorder on line at mvrhs.org so the cafeteria can estimate how much food to prepare to prevent waste. Please note that preordering does not guarantee your meal, but is for a more accurate estimate of the amount of food needed.

We send birthday smiles to Khloe Alwardt on March 1, Heather Devine on the 2nd, Reggie Kuszewski and Kathie Case on the 3rd, Alison Feffeira, Amy Billings, and Christine Buckley on the 4th, and Marguerite Cogliano on March 5.

Enjoy your extra day Saturday, Feb. 29, thanks to leap year, and enjoy your week. Peace.