Missing faces at Tisbury School meetings

To the Editor:

I recently attended a meeting of the Tisbury School Building Committee where the owner’s project manager updated the current conditions of the school and discussed some conceptual ideas. A visioning workshop had been held. Students were present and conveyed thoughtful ideas to incorporate in the new plan. All the members of the building committee had well thought out questions and good talking points were generated. I continue to marvel at the time and energy these volunteers put toward achieving its goal.

A recent MV times article detailed the findings thus far. They are not surprising. All the same issues were brought up. It reminded me of the movie Groundhog Day. Same day, different year. But something seemed different this time. I couldn’t figure it out. Then it hit me. As I scanned the room. I saw none of the faces that have been outspoken critics of the Tisbury school project. No dire warnings of fiscal responsibility. No cries of “you’ve been done a disservice.” No politicking.

Where are they all? Home watching TV? Strumming a guitar? Heads firmly buried in the sand. Not wanting to hear what we are being told for the second time in 3 years.

The town leaders and board members who torpedoed the first, most fiscally responsible school choice, are nowhere to be found. Leaving behind others to pick up the pieces, while the taxpayers will inevitably shoulder the burden. They should be ashamed of themselves for not being part of this process. It will be their legacy.

What we learned from the last go-around is that renovation/addition costs more than demolish build anew. Sometime in the next year, a number will be generated, and we will have an estimated cost of construction. My anticipation is this number will shock some people. It shouldn’t. For those paying attention, this is no surprise. The town paid handsomely for a study to put this in layman’s terms.

The Tisbury School is the most important town-owned building. It can be a model of success for the town. Something to rally around and be proud of. Its issues are major, and they are not going away. The townspeople owe it to the exceptional staff and children of this our current and future generations. Fund this project. Achieve this goal.

Don’t let poor decisions of the past dictate our future.

Stephen Kelly

Tisbury