License your dog or face a fine

The animal control office in Edgartown is asking people to remember to license their dogs with the town; otherwise, criminal complaints are issued, with fines assessed.

On Feb. 25, the town’s animal control Facebook page stated in a post that fewer than half of the town’s dogs had been licensed, but as of Thursday, animal control officer Betsy Young Buck told The Times, those numbers are up.

“538 have licensed this year so far,” Young Buck said. Last year Young Buck said the number of licensed dogs in town hovered around 1,000. “We get them trickling in.”

In Edgartown, dogs must be licensed at the beginning of every year by filling out a license form that can be mailed or handed in to the town clerk. Neutered and spayed dogs cost $6 to license, while unneutered and unspayed dogs are $10.

All forms must be accompanied with a current rabies certificate, and a check made payable to the town of Edgartown.

Young Buck said if a pet owner doesn’t license his dog, he will be issued warnings before criminal complaints.

If you have any questions about licensing your dog, please contact Edgartown Animal Control at 508-627-9611.

For those who don’t have a rabies certificate, a rabies clinic will be held at the West Tisbury Fire Department on March 7, from 10 am to 1 pm.