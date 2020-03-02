Trailer carrying modular home briefly stops traffic 

A tractor-trailer hauling part of a large modular home was trying to travel from Clough Lane onto Franklin Street in Tisbury at approximately 10:15 am Monday, but couldn’t quite swing the turn, briefly blocking traffic in that area.

The 60-foot-long and 16-foot-wide modular unit was the second of four separate units, and Tisbury Police Officer Mike Cutrer said it was the largest of the group.

In order for the trailer to make the turn onto Franklin Street, a bulldozer lifted the rear of the trailer bed so the wheels were off the ground, then repositioned the trailer so it could squeeze by a rock wall along the right side of Franklin Street.

A stop sign was removed in order to make more room for the trailer to make the turn, then was reinstalled after the situation was resolved.

After the rear wheels of the trailer were repositioned, it was able to narrowly make the turn and proceed down Franklin Street.

The road was reopened to traffic by about 10:30 am.